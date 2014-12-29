Caricamento...

TStyle - Notizie su Tecnologia e Innovazione Logo TStyle - Notizie su Tecnologia e Innovazione

Problemi tecnici per Twitter (update: risolto)

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

29/12/2014

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Problemi tecnici per Twitter (update: risolto)
Da qualche minuto Twitter è andato totalmente fuori giri. Tutto è iniziato con le segnalazioni di alcuni utenti android buttati letteralmente fuori mentre cercavano di leggere o spedire tweet. Inutile dire che la successiva richiesta di credenziali non consentiva comunque l'accesso. Segnalazioni anche da parte degli utenti Web che riportano errori di login, o messaggi di sistema non funzionante o in manuntenzione ad ogni richiesta d'accesso. Alcuni utenti di TweetDeck segnalano invece che i loro post sono datati con un anno di ritardo
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp

Articolo Precedente

The Wolf of Wall Street è il film più "piratato" del 2014

Articolo Successivo

Tor Network alza gli scudi contro un possibile attacco

Redazione Avatar
Redazione

Articoli Correlati

Aneddoti e stranezze sull'email

Aneddoti e stranezze sull'email

16/10/2022

Oppo X 2021: Recensione

Oppo X 2021: Recensione

08/06/2022

Resoconto di MailUp: l'Osservatorio Statistico 2022 conferma il trend del 2020, con 15 miliardi di invii e 10mila clienti

Resoconto di MailUp: l'Osservatorio Statistico 2022 conferma il trend del 2020, con 15 miliardi di invii e 10mila clienti

25/05/2022