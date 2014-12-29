Problemi tecnici per Twitter (update: risolto)

Twitter apps going down. https://t.co/PppT6LHWmd — Gus (@Gus_802) 29 Dicembre 2014

My tweetdeck just got the 365 day glitch, it was fine 3 seconds ago... pic.twitter.com/lO64F4xjXq — Kameron (@Icy_Rapture) 29 Dicembre 2014

Da qualche minuto Twitter è andato totalmente fuori giri. Tutto è iniziato con le segnalazioni di alcuni utenti android buttati letteralmente fuori mentre cercavano di leggere o spedire tweet. Inutile dire che la successiva richiesta di credenziali non consentiva comunque l'accesso. Segnalazioni anche da parte degli utenti Web che riportano errori di login, o messaggi di sistema non funzionante o in manuntenzione ad ogni richiesta d'accesso. Alcuni utenti di TweetDeck segnalano invece che i loro post sono datati con un anno di ritardo