Samsung Gear VR ed il mondo non vi sembrerà più lo stesso
di Redazione
04/09/2014
Specifiche Tecniche
|
Gear VR
|
Optical Lens
|
96˚ Field of View
|
Sensor
|
Accelerator, Gyrometer, Magnetic, Proximity
|
Motion to Photon Latency
|
< 20ms
|
Focal Adjustment
|
Covers Nearsighted / Farsighted Eyes
|
Interpupillary Distance Coverage
|
55 ~ 71 mm
|
Physical User Interface
|
Touch Pad, Back Button, Volume Key
|
Connection
|
microUSB 1.1 connection to the Galaxy Note 4
|
Dimension (Headset)
|
198(W) x 116(L) x 90(H)mm
|
Contents
|
Available through Oculus Store
|
microSD Card(16GB) in-box: A collection of 360-degree videos and 3D movie trailers from major studios will be pre-loaded.
|
Marvel's Avengers; Age of Ultron offers Samsung Gear VR users to have exclusive access to Tony Stark's Lab inside the all new Avengers Tower.
|
IMAX offers samples of Hollywood and documentary films in a virtual theatre with Samsung Gear VR - the next best thing to a live IMAX experience.
|
DreamWorks VR from DreamWorks Animation allows Samsung Gear VR users to interact and laugh with DreamWorks characters and content in a whole new way like never before.
|
Legendary's Pacific Rim Jaeger Pilot is an immersive content experience that puts viewers at center of the action with Samsung Gear VR.
|
Cirque du Soleil Media presents a 360 live-action 3D VR experience, featuring an act from Zarkana filmed by Felix & Paul Studios for Samsung Gear VR.
|
M-GO Advanced, a new paradigm for digital video VR applications, offers an unmatched interactive search and discovery experience with Samsung Gear VR.
|
Vevo offers more than 100,000 HD music videos, live concert events and original programming can be enjoyed in an immersive, full-screen theater experience on Samsung Gear VR.
|
Protocol Zero (working title) from DENA offers Samsung Gear VR players to infiltrate enemy grounds undetected in blackout conditions with hi-tech optics including night vision, X-ray vision, and thermal vision.
|
Qualcomm Vuforia connects the physical world with digital experiences to demand attention, drive engagement and deliver value through a mobile vision platform that enables apps to see with Samsung Gear VR.
|
Galaxy Note 4
|
Display
|
5.7 inch (143.9mm) Quad HD Super AMOLED (2560 x 1440)
|
Camera (Pass-Through)
|
High Frame Rate Preview (60fps)
|
Audio
|
3D Spatial Sound on Samsung VR Player for VR Gallery contents (Earphone needed)
