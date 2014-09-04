Caricamento...

Samsung Gear VR ed il mondo non vi sembrerà più lo stesso

04/09/2014

Presentato ieri a sorpresa ad IFA 2014, il Samsung Gear VR era uno dei prodotti più attesi ad alto contenuto innovativo. Prima di passare a spiegarvi cosa è e come funziona diciamo soltanto che è il frutto della collaborazione fra Samsung, colosso dell'elettronica di consumo e uno dei leader nel campo del mobile e Oculus VR, una delle compagnie più innovative nel campo della realtà virtuale capace di raccogliere ben 2.4 milioni di sterline su KickStarter e recentemente acquisita da Facebook. Ora che è abbastanza chiaro chi sono gli attori di questa storia, andiamo a discutere di cosa hanno combinato insieme Samsung e Oculus ed in particolare parliamo di Samsung Gear VR. Sostanzialmente Samsung Gear VR è un visore. Vi ricordate i vecchi visori per diapositive? ma sì! quelli che negli anni 70 e 80 si indossavano come normali occhiali e venivano utilizzati per guardare scorrere le diapositive? Vi ricordate l'effetto che facevano quelle diapositive proiettate all'interno di un ambiente chiuso a pochi centimetri dagli occhi invece che su un proiettore a qualche metro di distanza? Ecco l'idea di base di Samsug Gear VR è un'evoluzione molto avanzata di quel concetto primitivo. Apparentemente all'aspetto assomigliano ad una grossa maschera da indossare al posto degli occhiali. Una volta indossati iniziano a scorrere immagini, animazioni, giochi etc tutto rigorosamente 3D. Naturalmente con tutti questi oggetti si può interagire esattamente come si fa con uno smartphone. Una mappa diventa 3D. Una foto diventa 3D. Un gioco, una qualunque immagine app o contenuto viene fruita attraverso un mondo tridimensionale noto come realtà virtuale. [gallery columns="4" ids="1082,1083,1084,1085,1086"] Non esattamente così a dire il vero. Prima di essere indossata il visore-maschera deve essere aperto e nell'apposito scomparto bisogna collocare un Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Non un altro qualunque dispositivo ma solo e unicamente il Samsung Galaxy Note 4. A questo punto il visore può essere indossato e l'esperienza 3D più emozionante che possiate immaginare può avere inizio. Si può vedere un concerto in 3D, si può giocare, si possono guardare fotografie etc. Su un lato del visore c'è un piccolo touchpad sul quale si può agire per scegliere la funzione desiderata, la scelta all'interno è aiutata da un cursore luminoso. In definitiva imparare a pilotare il Samsung Gear VR non è complicato. Una prova su strada effettuata da Mashable indica qualche lato negativo, ad esempio c'è una funzione per la messa a fuoco delle lenti ma opera su tutte e due gli occhi contemporaneamente, quindi se come molti avete diversi gradi di miopia da un occhio all'altro dovrete smanettare un po' per trovare il corretto bilanciamento. Naturalmente non è progettato per essere utilizzato con gli occhiali e anche questo per alcuni potrebbe essere un handicap. Infine pesa un po' per cui certo non lo si può indossare a lungo. Infine deve interagire con il Samsung Galaxy note 4 che non è esattamente un campione di leggerezza e un oggetto da tenere nel taschino. Per il resto l'esperienza 3D sembra molto intrigante così come l'esperienza di gioco. Si tratta senza dubbio di un prodotto innovativo e di una tecnologia che ha ancora margini di crescita entusiasmanti.  

Specifiche Tecniche

Gear VR

Optical Lens

96˚ Field of View

Sensor

Accelerator, Gyrometer, Magnetic, Proximity

Motion to Photon Latency

< 20ms

Focal Adjustment

Covers Nearsighted / Farsighted Eyes

Interpupillary Distance Coverage

55 ~ 71 mm

Physical User Interface

Touch Pad, Back Button, Volume Key

Connection

microUSB 1.1 connection to the Galaxy Note 4

Dimension (Headset)

198(W) x 116(L) x 90(H)mm

Contents

Available through Oculus Store

microSD Card(16GB) in-box: A collection of 360-degree videos and 3D movie trailers from major studios will be pre-loaded.

Marvel's Avengers; Age of Ultron offers Samsung Gear VR users to have exclusive access to Tony Stark's Lab inside the all new Avengers Tower.

IMAX offers samples of Hollywood and documentary films in a virtual theatre with Samsung Gear VR - the next best thing to a live IMAX experience.

DreamWorks VR from DreamWorks Animation allows Samsung Gear VR users to interact and laugh with DreamWorks characters and content in a whole new way like never before.

Legendary's Pacific Rim Jaeger Pilot is an immersive content experience that puts viewers at center of the action with Samsung Gear VR.

Cirque du Soleil Media presents a 360 live-action 3D VR experience, featuring an act from Zarkana filmed by Felix & Paul Studios for Samsung Gear VR.

M-GO Advanced, a new paradigm for digital video VR applications, offers an unmatched interactive search and discovery experience with Samsung Gear VR.

Vevo offers more than 100,000 HD music videos, live concert events and original programming can be enjoyed in an immersive, full-screen theater experience on Samsung Gear VR.

Protocol Zero (working title) from DENA offers Samsung Gear VR players to infiltrate enemy grounds undetected in blackout conditions with hi-tech optics including night vision, X-ray vision, and thermal vision.

Qualcomm Vuforia connects the physical world with digital experiences to demand attention, drive engagement and deliver value through a mobile vision platform that enables apps to see with Samsung Gear VR.

Galaxy Note 4

Display

5.7 inch (143.9mm) Quad HD Super AMOLED (2560 x 1440)

Camera (Pass-Through)

High Frame Rate Preview (60fps)

Audio

3D Spatial Sound on Samsung VR Player for VR Gallery contents (Earphone needed)
   
