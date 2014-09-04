Samsung Gear VR ed il mondo non vi sembrerà più lo stesso

Gear VR Optical Lens 96˚ Field of View

Sensor Accelerator, Gyrometer, Magnetic, Proximity

Motion to Photon Latency < 20ms

Focal Adjustment Covers Nearsighted / Farsighted Eyes

Interpupillary Distance Coverage 55 ~ 71 mm

Physical User Interface Touch Pad, Back Button, Volume Key

Connection microUSB 1.1 connection to the Galaxy Note 4

Dimension (Headset) 198(W) x 116(L) x 90(H)mm

Contents Available through Oculus Store

microSD Card(16GB) in-box: A collection of 360-degree videos and 3D movie trailers from major studios will be pre-loaded.

Marvel's Avengers; Age of Ultron offers Samsung Gear VR users to have exclusive access to Tony Stark's Lab inside the all new Avengers Tower.

IMAX offers samples of Hollywood and documentary films in a virtual theatre with Samsung Gear VR - the next best thing to a live IMAX experience.

DreamWorks VR from DreamWorks Animation allows Samsung Gear VR users to interact and laugh with DreamWorks characters and content in a whole new way like never before.

Legendary's Pacific Rim Jaeger Pilot is an immersive content experience that puts viewers at center of the action with Samsung Gear VR.

Cirque du Soleil Media presents a 360 live-action 3D VR experience, featuring an act from Zarkana filmed by Felix & Paul Studios for Samsung Gear VR.

M-GO Advanced, a new paradigm for digital video VR applications, offers an unmatched interactive search and discovery experience with Samsung Gear VR.

Vevo offers more than 100,000 HD music videos, live concert events and original programming can be enjoyed in an immersive, full-screen theater experience on Samsung Gear VR.

Protocol Zero (working title) from DENA offers Samsung Gear VR players to infiltrate enemy grounds undetected in blackout conditions with hi-tech optics including night vision, X-ray vision, and thermal vision.

Qualcomm Vuforia connects the physical world with digital experiences to demand attention, drive engagement and deliver value through a mobile vision platform that enables apps to see with Samsung Gear VR.

Galaxy Note 4 Display 5.7 inch (143.9mm) Quad HD Super AMOLED (2560 x 1440)

Camera (Pass-Through) High Frame Rate Preview (60fps)