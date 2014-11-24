C'è una nuova app per "rimorchiare" si chiama Bumble
di Redazione
24/11/2014
"Other apps are full of creepy guys and cheesy pickup lines - but Bumble promotes a safe and respectful community. You'll never get unwanted messages and Bumble suggests matches based on more relevant signals than other, more shallow apps. So stop wasting time finding tons of dead end matches on other apps and switch to Bumble."In altre parole Bumble si propone come più attenta alle esigenze delle persone e sembrerebbe proporre un modello diverso per il match basato su interessi. Un modo più delicato di approcciare al Dating insomma, almeno secondo i creatori.
