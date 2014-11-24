Caricamento...

C'è una nuova app per "rimorchiare" si chiama Bumble

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

24/11/2014

C'è una nuova app per
Molti conosceranno Tinder, per quelli che non la conoscono si tratta di un'App che riproduce virtualmente il comportamento di uno Speed Date. Ci si iscrive, si guarda per qualche secondo il profilo di una ragazza/ragazzo, se non ci piace si scorre a destra e si va al prossimo profilo, se ci piace si mette un "mi piace", se anche la controparte mette un "mi piace", il gioco è fatto e si può entrare in contatto. Le foto mostrate vengono selezionate sulla base della distanza geografica, l'età e gli interessi comuni. Tinder è stata ed è tutt'ora un fenomeno digitale per il 2014. Ma dove c'è un grande successo ci sono anche grandi controversie. Così è singolare che proprio all'interno di Tinder, app che più di ogni altro cerca di creare delle coppie affini, sia nata invece una lite fra due dei suoi fondatori. Lei si chiama Whitney Wolfe e lui Justin Mateen e sembrerebbe che non vadano per niente d'accordo. Di fatto qualche mese fa a causa di alcuni messaggi ricevuti dalla Wolfe e da lei giudicati non propriamente lusinghieri, la bella Whitney ha abbandonato Tinder. Oggi proprio da Whitney Wolfe e da alcuni altri fuoriusciti da Tinder: Chris Gulczynski e Sarah Mick nasce Bumble applicazione anche essa per il dating online e ovviamente concorrente di Tinder. Il messaggio che compare sulla pagina Facebook di Bumble è piuttosto esplicito:
"Other apps are full of creepy guys and cheesy pickup lines - but Bumble promotes a safe and respectful community. You'll never get unwanted messages and Bumble suggests matches based on more relevant signals than other, more shallow apps. So stop wasting time finding tons of dead end matches on other apps and switch to Bumble."
In altre parole Bumble si propone come più attenta alle esigenze delle persone e sembrerebbe proporre un modello diverso per il match basato su interessi. Un modo più delicato di approcciare al Dating insomma, almeno secondo i creatori.
